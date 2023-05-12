Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TOKCF stock remained flat at $53.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

