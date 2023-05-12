TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 551,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 465,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,858. TORM has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.06%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TORM by 361.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.