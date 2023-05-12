Traders Purchase Large Volume of ConocoPhillips Call Options (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 92,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 319% compared to the typical volume of 22,002 call options.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

