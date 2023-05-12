TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.13. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.6943354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

