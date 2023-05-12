TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183,803 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.72% of TransDigm Group worth $1,963,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.54.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $790.83. 40,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,160. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $816.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.23 and a 200-day moving average of $685.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

