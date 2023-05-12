Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.93

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 31265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

