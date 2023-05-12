TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

TANNI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

