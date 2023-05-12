Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,770. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $12,154,895 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

