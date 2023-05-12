Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,537,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,674,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

