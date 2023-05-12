Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,483 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.