Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.85.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

