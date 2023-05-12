Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $341.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

