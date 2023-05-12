Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

