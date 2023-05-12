Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.87 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $87.42 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.