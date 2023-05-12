Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,216,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,721,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,185,179. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $216.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $218.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

