Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.06 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $274.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

