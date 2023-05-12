Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $288.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.