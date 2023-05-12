Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.95 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DXCM stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

