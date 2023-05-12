Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.60.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

