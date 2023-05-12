Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.