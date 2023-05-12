Trellis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. 444,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,016. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

