Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.49. 6,788,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,137,535. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $292.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.