Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 4,050.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.0 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of TTTPF remained flat at $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Tremor International has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.30.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

