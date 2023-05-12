Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires Shares of 632,890 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 632,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,000. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,024,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,184. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

