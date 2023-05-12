Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 32,793 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. 713,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

