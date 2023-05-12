Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. 472,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,542. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

