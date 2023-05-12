Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $6.34 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

