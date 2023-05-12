Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

WIRE traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.38. 148,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.