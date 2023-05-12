Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 486,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.