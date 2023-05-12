Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 382,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

UHS stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

