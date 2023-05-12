Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,530 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 613,956 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS COWZ opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.