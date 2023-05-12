Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

