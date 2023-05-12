Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BEN opened at $24.52 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

