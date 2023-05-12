Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMDV opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

