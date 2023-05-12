Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.