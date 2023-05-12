TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $95.61.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,030.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

