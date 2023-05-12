Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.37.
