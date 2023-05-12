Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Price Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.36. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Triton International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

