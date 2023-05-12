Truist Financial Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

