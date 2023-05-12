Truist Financial Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $80.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFGC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PFGC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 268,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,713. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

