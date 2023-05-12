TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 233.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TSR Stock Performance

TSR stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.83. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSR Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

