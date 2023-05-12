TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 233.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TSR Stock Performance
TSR stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.83. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.