Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 18.5 %

TUWOY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 51 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

