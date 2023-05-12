Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.