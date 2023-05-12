U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

