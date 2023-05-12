Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.95

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 9880380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

