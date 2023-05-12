UBS Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $22.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 41.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 47.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

