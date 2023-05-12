UBS Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $22.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

V.F. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 41.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 47.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.