uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCL opened at $4.17 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

