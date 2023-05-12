uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
uCloudlink Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UCL opened at $4.17 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
