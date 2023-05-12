UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.30

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 812591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.