Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.