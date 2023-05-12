uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $56.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

uniQure Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.18. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

